Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a report released on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million.

NMFC has been the subject of several other reports. National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE NMFC opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $733.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.11. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 616,426 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,691,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 70,337 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,037,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 838,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 186,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 837,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 106,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.75%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

