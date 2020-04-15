Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,433,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,991,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,018,000 after acquiring an additional 502,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 85,679 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $3,445,152.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $8,479,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,485,916 shares of company stock worth $66,054,592. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

