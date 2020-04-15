Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KKR. JMP Securities lowered KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.