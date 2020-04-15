Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ares Capital Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.