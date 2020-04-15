Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 60.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,544,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,123 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,362,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,941,000 after acquiring an additional 602,900 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,064,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,072,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

