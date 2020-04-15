PAL Network Price Tops $0.0001 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One PAL Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and DOBI trade. In the last week, PAL Network has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAL Network has a total market cap of $59,674.89 and approximately $30.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.02761105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00225872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PAL Network Profile

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DOBI trade, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

