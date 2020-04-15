Parsley Energy Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

NYSE PE opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 62.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

