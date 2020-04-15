Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peninsula Energy Limited explores, develops and mines uranium properties primarily in the United States. The company’s project primarily includes Lance uranium projects in Wyoming, the United States. Peninsula Energy Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia. “

PENMF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji.

