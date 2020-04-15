PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNNT. BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.60.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 10,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,769.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 29,100 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $75,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 162,203 shares in the company, valued at $418,483.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

