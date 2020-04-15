Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

