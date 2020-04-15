Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

PFGC opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $653,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after purchasing an additional 89,846 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $88,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,777,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

