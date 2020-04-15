PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of PG&E worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PG&E by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($13.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.