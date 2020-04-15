Piper Sandler Comments on Horizon Therapeutics PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

HZNP stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,306,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at $33,928,744.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,541 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

