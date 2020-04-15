Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.59.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

