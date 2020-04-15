Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLYA. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $143.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

