Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Dawson James

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Dawson James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of PSTI stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

