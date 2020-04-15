PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PLx Pharma stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. PLx Pharma comprises about 0.3% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. owned 0.68% of PLx Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

