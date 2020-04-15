POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POET Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries are developers of opto-electronic and photonic fabrication processes, devices and products. It offers photonic sensing and optical light source products. The company operates primarily in the United States, Canada and Singapore. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of POET Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

POETF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

