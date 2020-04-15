Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRBZF. Desjardins downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $76.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

