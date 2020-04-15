Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $120.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

