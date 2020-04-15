ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of ProShares Ultra Utilities worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $906,000.

ProShares Ultra Utilities stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2586 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

ProShares Ultra Utilities Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

