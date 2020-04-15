Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,627,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 649,980 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

