Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sun Life Financial Inc Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. TheStreet cut Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.