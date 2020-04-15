Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Baker Hughes Company Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. Also, CFO Brian Worrell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

