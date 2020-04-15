Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for EPAM Systems Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for EPAM Systems in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.60.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $200.62 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $248.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,422,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,684,000 after acquiring an additional 635,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 605,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.