Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ares Management Corp Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Ares Management stock opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,587,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,159 shares of company stock valued at $11,015,701 over the last quarter. 151.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 99,553 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

