Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for BayCom Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BayCom in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 million.

BCML has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $158.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.98. BayCom has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 404,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,892,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BayCom by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 80,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BayCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

