Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $284.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

