Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. State Street Corp increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $6,875,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

