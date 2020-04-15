Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Sunday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 58.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 430,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 157,871 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.1% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 284,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 67,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $527,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.