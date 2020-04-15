Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Decreased by DA Davidson

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.75.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

