Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Increased by Analyst

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Irhythm Technologies in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRTC. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.22. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850 in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.