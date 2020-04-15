Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kraft Heinz Co Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kraft Heinz in a research note issued on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.