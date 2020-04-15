Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.85.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 17,169.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,350,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 292,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,278 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 378,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

