Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 397,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 274.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 233.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 65,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 654.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

