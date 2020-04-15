Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Cut by Analyst

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

NYCB stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.