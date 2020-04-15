Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Issued By Griffin Securities

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Griffin Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report issued on Sunday, April 12th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Schlumberger stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.