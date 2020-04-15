Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Lowered by Oppenheimer

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a report released on Sunday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.21.

CME stock opened at $188.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

