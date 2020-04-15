Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Eastgroup Properties Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EGP)

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EGP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of EGP opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average is $127.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.92. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

