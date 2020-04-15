Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

SBUX opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

