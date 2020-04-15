Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.19 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $5.23 or 0.00076909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market capitalization of $63.19 million and $4.21 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quant

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

