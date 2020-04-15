Raymond James Weighs in on Nutrien Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTR opened at C$49.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.69. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$34.80 and a 52-week high of C$73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.56.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 103.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

