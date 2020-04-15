Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Regency Centers worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REG opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

