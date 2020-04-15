Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) shot up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $8.39, 511,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 680,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

