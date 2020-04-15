Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Irhythm Technologies Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report released on Sunday, April 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850 over the last ninety days. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

