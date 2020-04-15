Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Loop Capital

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROKU. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.32.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average of $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -204.87 and a beta of 1.84. Roku has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,585,760 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

