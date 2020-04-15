Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

