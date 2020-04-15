RPICoin Market Capitalization Reaches $18,594.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, RPICoin has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. RPICoin has a total market cap of $18,594.00 and $3.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070961 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 950,938,488 coins and its circulating supply is 910,926,552 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

