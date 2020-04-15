Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 24.9% This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Rupee has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $86,336.02 and approximately $11.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,451,200 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

