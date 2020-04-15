Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €99.77 ($116.01).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €84.39 ($98.13) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.38.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

